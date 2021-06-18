Jefferson County Gets Grant

The National Association of County and City Health Officials has announced a second round of 2021 Medical Reserve Corps Operational Readiness Awards, and a Kansas county is among the recipients.
The Jefferson County Health Department’s Medical Reserve Corps – or MRC – was given a $10,000 award.
The awards provide funds for units to strengthen current capabilities for evolving response missions, and identify or sustain integration of the MRC into local, state, and regional emergency response plans..
The funding is intended for units that have an established volunteer management structure, have the capacity to further expand their unit response capabilities, have a demonstrated record of supporting public health emergency responses, or have a record of supporting multiple natural disaster response missions.
The MRC is a national network of volunteers, organized locally to improve the health and safety of their communities.
The MRC network comprises approximately 272,000 volunteers in roughly 762 community-based units.