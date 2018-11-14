Jefferson County man arrested after setting home on fire

A Jefferson County man was taken to jail after starting his residence on fire on Monday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a report of an argument between mother and son at a rural residence near Ozawkie just before 5:30 p.m. Monday.

James Patrick Hutchins barricaded himself in a bedroom at the east end of the residence, with a pit-bull and a knife.

Deputies tried to talk him out. Hutchins then started a fire in the home while he and the pets were inside. Deputies pulled him out and he started fighting with three of them.

The home is a total loss. Hutchins was booked on Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer, Felony Arson, Felony Criminal Damage, Felony Battery on a Correctional Officer and Animal Cruelty charges.

The investigation continues, more charges could be coming.