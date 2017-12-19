Jenkins comments on House floor before passage of tax bill

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed the conference report on H.R. 1 – the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act with a vote of 227-203 which will reform our broken tax code. Kansas Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins is a member of the Ways and Means Committee and she spoke on the floor of the House about the bill. Those comments are in italics below.

“I rise today to be a voice for Kansans who know our status quo tax code no longer works for them; they know it doesn’t work when it favors special interests over individuals, or when it causes Kansas factories to close, sending those jobs to other countries. I rise today, because Kansans know that without rejuvenated and sustained economic growth, we will never find the money to pay down our nation’s debt.

“That’s why I strongly support H.R. 1 which will close special interest loopholes and lower rates for everyone. Not just the rich, not just the poor. Everyone.

“Individuals in my district will see immediate tax relief with the doubling of the standard deduction and child tax credit. We also lessen the financial burden of education by keeping important college tax provisions and expanding access to 529 savings plans.

“On average, a family of four in my district will see a tax cut of just over $2,300 because of this bill.

“A fair and simpler tax code means every hard working family will see the tax relief and economic growth this country rightfully deserves.”

