Jenkins Comments on WOTUS Rule Rollback

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an Executive Order reversing Obama administration policy on the Waters of the U.S. Rule.

“The rule would illegitimately add thousands of private bodies of water—from farm ditches to dry creek beds—to the definition of what the government can regulate,” said Jenkins. “The EPA was not authorized to make such a wide-ranging power grab and these types of wide policy changes should only be considered in Congress.”

This may have been an example of what President Trump meant by returning control to the states when he spoke to governors this past weekend. In any case, Jenkins is pleased the policy is reversed.

“Simply put, government bureaucrats should not be writing de facto laws that unnecessarily increase the cost on farmers and ranchers, especially when such proposals have been so strongly rejected by Congress,” said Jenkins.

The reversal of this regulation returns control of many bodies of water on farms to state oversight, which is where it was before the rule was originally written.

“I applaud the administration in taking the necessary steps to reverse this greatly misguided regulation,” Jenkins said.