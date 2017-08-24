Jenkins focused on financial issues in final term

Kansas Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins said Thursday that Congress will take first things first when they return after Labor Day.

“I think the immediate concern, because it’s on a deadline, is funding the government and raising the debt ceiling,” said Jenkins. “That’s probably going to take precedence over tax reform. We can walk and chew gum at the same time. I know that some people don’t think anyone in Washington can multitask, but we can. We are going to continue to move forward on tax reform while wrestling with those other issues.”

Jenkins believes tax reform is one of the most important things she needs to do in her final term in Congress.

“I think tax reform is one of those things we have to get done,” said Jenkins. “We have no choice. We can’t sustain this economy with a two-percent growth.”

Jenkins was clear when she spoke before a crowd at Washburn University that the reform she’s calling for is not as drastic as the reforms enacted on the state level.

“I’ve even heard Paul Davis say it already,” said Jenkins. “The federal government wants to do to the tax code what Kansas did to their tax rate structure. I just hope you all are smarter than that, because 25 percent, the last I checked, is not the same as zero.”

Davis is one of two Democrat candidates looking to replace Jenkins in 2018. Four Republicans are also vying for the seat.