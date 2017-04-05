Jenkins Testifies Before House Ag Committee On Tax Policy

Kansas Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins testified before the House Agriculture Committee on Wednesday morning on tax policy.

“I was raised on a dairy farm in Holton, Kansas, and I can speak with firsthand knowledge about the challenges and rewards that come with farming,” Jenkins testified. “Ours was a family operation, not at all different from any other small business. And as such, we had to balance work on the farm with the complicated bookkeeping that goes along with it.”

She then explained part of her work on the House Ways and Means Committee.



“To make life easier for American families and businesses, the Ways and Means Committee has embarked on an effort to accomplish comprehensive tax reform for the first time since 1986,” Jenkins said. “The guiding principles of tax reform will be beneficial to the ag community. We plan to lower tax rates for families and businesses, simplify a complex and burdensome code for filers, and encourage investment. We believe that these principles will unburden American taxpayers and spur economic growth.”

Since many farmers are organized as small businesses, there are particular changes that can help.

“Of particular interest to the ag community is our effort to lower tax rates for individuals, pass through businesses, and corporations. For individuals, this means moving from our current system of seven marginal tax brackets down to three, with rates of 12%, 25%, and 33%,” Jenkins testified. “For pass-through businesses, the rate will be 25%. And for corporations, the rate will be 20%. In addition, our plan will reduce complexity by repealing the Alternative Minimum Tax. The result here will be a significant rate cut across the board, a lower tax burden for farmers and ranchers, and simplification when filing.”

Also proposed is the ability to immediately expense investments, instead of following complicated depreciation schedules. This move would allow more businesses to use the cash method of accounting without accruing tax penalties.