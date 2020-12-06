Jets Rally and Take Down Ichabods
The Washburn women’s basketball team’s shooting went ice cold in the second and fourth quarters in a 56-52 loss to Newman Saturday afternoon. With the loss, Washburn falls to 1-3 on the season while Newman improves to 2-2.
Washburn came out hot to start the game as they finished the opening quarter shooting 9-of-14 (64.3 percent) from the field and hit 5-of-8 from deep and outscored the Jets, 24-14. Hunter Bentley and Nuria Barrientos hit back-to-back three-pointers to get things going as the Ichabods scored nine unanswered points in the first 3:28 of the game.
The Ichabod offense struggled in the second quarter and went scoreless until 2:14 remaining in the first half while Newman chipped away at the deficit with six points during Washburn’s scoring drought. A made free throw by Aubree Dewey gave the Ichabods a 28-25 lead heading into the locker room. Washburn was just 1-of-12 from the field in the quarter while Newman went 4-for-12.
Washburn seemed to find its groove again to start the second half with six-straight points to push its lead to 34-25. Four made free throws in a row and a three-pointer got the Jets within two, 34-32, but the Ichabods answered with a layup by Lauren Cassaday. Newman hit one more three-pointer to make it a one point contest, 36-35, before Washburn closed out the third quarter on an 8-0 scoring run to go up, 44-35.
The Ichabods held a double-figure lead, 49-39, with 7:15 remaining after a made free throw by Macy Doebele. The Jets cut the lead to four, 49-45, after hitting back-to-back three pointers. Cassaday made two free throws to make it 52-47 in favor of Washburn with 3:06 remaining, but that would be the last points for the Ichabods as Newman finished the game on a 9-0 scoring tear to take its first lead of the game and capture the win.
Neither team shot the ball well as Newman finished with 36.7 percent (18-of-49) from the field while Washburn finished with a 34.6 field goal percentage (18-of-52). Both teams were 7-of-18 (38.9 percent) from behind the arc. The Jets held a slight 37-34 advantage on rebounds.
Dewey was the leading scorer for the Ichabods with 14 points to go with three steals. Bentley finished with 12 points and five boards. Barrientos grabbed a team-best eight rebounds and had three assists.
Newman was led by Brooke Haney who scored 20 points off the bench and had a team-best seven rebounds.
Washburn will play one game next week with a road contest at Rogers State on Saturday, Dec. 12.