James Baker wins Dole Leadership Prize to be given in November

The Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas will honor former U.S. Secretary of State James Baker with the 2018 Dole Leadership Prize.

The institute announced Wednesday the honor for Baker on Wednesday.

Baker served in senior government positions under three U.S. presidents, including as secretary of state for President George H.W. Bush and chief of staff for President Ronald Reagan.

Baker will accept the award on Nov. 7 at a public program at the institute.

The Dole Leadership Prize is awarded annually to an individual or group whose public service leadership inspires others. The prize includes a $25,000 cash award.