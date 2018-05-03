Joan Rebar’s car found with body inside near Meriden

The vehicle belonging to a Jackson County woman, missing for more than two years, has been located, and a body found inside.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig tells MSC Radio News the vehicle belonging to Joan Rebar was discovered in a farm pond south of Meriden. “The owner [of the property] was mowing [Tuesday afternoon] and seen the top of the car,” Herrig said Wednesday afternoon, as crews worked nearby to drain the pond. “It’s actually sitting where we found it, in the middle of the pond. We want to make sure we have all of our evidence in a row and do this right, so we don’t know if she’s in [the vehicle] or not.”

With nearly 50 people on the scene assisting, the pond was drained by Wednesday evening, and Herrig says the body was found inside the vehicle. It’s not immediately confirmed if the body is that of Rebar. “The vehicle was towed to the KBI lab for processing…and to also have the pathologist work on the body there, as well,” Herrig stated.

Herrig says it’s possible identification could be made by Friday.

Confirmation that the vehicle belonged to Rebar was made Wednesday morning. It was identified as a silver 2005 Chrysler Pacifica at the time of Rebar’s disappearance.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, since the time of Rebar’s disappearance, has helped spearhead the effort to locate her in order to bring closure to her family. “She’s one of our people here, and somebody who I knew personally,” Morse told MSC News. “She was a mother, and a grandmother, and loved by many, many people. So, we wanted to do everything we possibly could to find her, to bring her home, if possible.”

Morse acknowledged the effort of those who worked throughout the 2 ½ year investigation, and those who worked Wednesday as part of the recovery effort. “Sheriff Herrig and his investigators, along with other agencies, helped at the very beginning with us. We put together a task force which is still working as of today, and will be for some weeks to come. Now we’re here and offering our support to Sheriff Herrig now that this has turned out to be his case, and we’re going to provide whatever resources we can to help.”

Along with the Jefferson and Jackson County Sheriff’s Offices, Morse said the KBI, the Overland Park Water Rescue and Recovery Unit, and the Potawatomi Tribal Police Department assisted at the scene.

Rebar, who resided on the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Reservation, spent the evening of September 25, 2015 in Jefferson County, at the Meriden VFW.

The investigation showed she left the establishment, alone, shortly before 2:00 the next morning.

A friend reported Rebar missing five days later.

