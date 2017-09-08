WIBW News Now!

Job fair seeks to fill crisis hotline positions at Topeka VA

by on September 8, 2017 at 8:42 AM (2 hours ago)

A job fair Friday at the VA Eastern Medical Center in Topeka aims to fill more than 100 vacancies at the organization’s recently-expanded Veterans Crisis Line center.

As part of an ongoing effort to combat military suicides, the Department of Veterans Affairs is opening a VCL satellite center at the Topeka campus.

According to a news release, the VA is seeking applicants who have crisis line experience or a master’s degree in various health sciences-related fields, including mental health, social work and psychology.

Friday’s job fair runs from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center, located at 2200 SW Gage Blvd.

Applications are also being accepted online through Friday, September 15.

More details can be found at this location.

