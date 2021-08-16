JoCo Says Vax or Test; KU Gives Prizes

The most populous county in the state is requiring its employees to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing if they aren’t vaccinated, while KU is giving away prizes.
The Manager of Johnson County said that only 46% of county employees had reported being fully vaccinated, even as the fast-spreading delta variant sends cases soaring, leading to outbreaks in daycares, businesses, and elsewhere.
Countywide, nearly 58% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.
Beginning August 23rd, government employees who are not fully vaccinated must get tested once a week.
Employees who work in departments providing direct care to residents are subject to tests up to twice weekly, The Kansas City Star reports.
Similar requirements already have taken effect in school districts, businesses and cities elsewhere.
Meanwhile, the University of Kansas announced incentives for students to get vaccinated.
They include gift cards and a chance to win prizes, including free tuition.