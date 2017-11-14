Johnson County Community College receives $10 million grant

Johnson County Community College says it plans to use a $10 million gift from the Sunderland Foundation on a major campus renovation plan.

The college based in Overland Park said Tuesday the gift is a matching grant intended to spur other people and organizations to contribute to a $102.6 million renovation plan.

The donation will be applied toward the college’s new Career and Technical Education Center.

The Kansas City Star reports the plan includes renovation and expansion of the Arts and Technology Building, the Welding Laboratory Building, a new entrance

for the Student Center, upgrades to athletic facilities and consolidation of five academic resource centers.

Kent Sunderland said the gift was the largest in the foundation’s history.