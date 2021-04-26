Johnson County Considering Dropping Mask Mandate
Elected officials in Kansas’ largest county are considering whether to get rid of a mask mandate, as a growing number of communities have done in recent weeks, and health officials aren’t opposing the move.
The issue goes before the Johnson County commission Thursday, one day before the current mask order is set to expire, WDAF-TV reports.
The Director of the Johnson County Health Department said that as long as it’s clear that herd immunity has not been reached, and that wearing masks continue to be important, he’d be supportive of moving to strongly recommend masks.
The county’s current order includes a goal of vaccinating about 50% of the county’s residents who are 16 and older with at least one dose before lifting the mask mandate.
Currently, that number stands at 45%.
Other counties in the Wichita and Topeka areas have ditched or weakened mask orders in recent weeks.