Johnson County Dealing With COVID-19 Spike

Nursing homes are facing COVID-19 outbreaks, and hospitals in the Kansas City area are seeing so many deaths that they are raising alarms about morgue capacity.
The problems come as Kansas yet again shattered its record for new confirmed and probable cases.
The state reported an average of over 78-hundred new cases a day for the seven days ending last Friday – nearly triple what had been the biggest peak in November 2020.
While the omicron variant is less deadly, hospitalizations are approaching the previous high from December 2020, new state data shows.
The rise in cases, combined with a surge of staff absences, has hospitals across a large swath of the state halting elective procedures.
The Health Department Director of Johnson County says hospitals are running out of morgue capacity.
The county has been looking for new testing sites and expanding hours at existing ones.
The positivity rate now tops 30%.