Johnson County GOP Chair Resigns

The Republican Party chair for Kansas’ most populous county resigned last week, days after the public disclosure that he has been accused of forcibly kissing another local party leader at an anti-abortion group’s fundraiser.
Fabian Shepard’s decision to step down as Republican chair in Johnson County was confirmed by the county party’s vice chair and the Kansas Republican Party’s executive director, The Kansas City Star reported.
Stephanie Cashion, vice chair of the Wyandotte County Republican Party, said that she filed a battery complaint with Bonner Springs police accusing Shepard of kissing her twice without her permission at an August “Kansans for Life” event.
Shepard has denied the accusation.
His resignation was first reported by the Sunflower State Journal.
The police report said the woman told police that Shepard asked her to follow him around the side of the event venue, then grabbed her and forcibly kissed her.