Johnson County Groups Fight Each Other Over COVID-19 Restrictions

The sheriff and a local school board in Kansas’ most populous county have set COVID-19 policies conflicting with county rules on testing and masks.
Johnson County is requiring unvaccinated employees to undergo weekly testing starting next week, but the sheriff’s department is exempt.
Sheriff Calvin Hayden is not requiring his nearly 600 employees to abide by the requirement.
The Johnson County Commission earlier this month also required masks indoors for students and staff in schools from kindergarten through the sixth grade.
However, during a special meeting this week, the school board in the Spring Hill district in southern Johnson County voted 5-1 to allow parents to sign a form certifying that children have medical or mental health issues qualifying them for an exemption.
Previously, a health care provider’s signature was required, The Kansas City Star reported.