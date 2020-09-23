      Weather Alert

Johnson County Parents Protest Quarantine

Sep 23, 2020 @ 4:19am

Johnson County health officials are urging more than 100 people who had contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 at an elementary school in Overland Park to quarantine for 14 days, but some parents are objecting to the recommendation.

The county health department said the positive case involved a person at Timber Creek Elementary School in the Blue Valley district, but they did not say if a student or staff member was infected.

The department sent a letter Saturday to Blue Valley Superintendent Tonya Merrigan, urging affected individuals to abide by the quarantine.

The Kansas City Star reported that the county health director said that the 14-day quarantine is the appropriate action to contain the spread.

Several parents who want to return now to full-time, in-person classes protested at the school Sunday.

Christine White, a pediatrician who has frequently called for schools to reopen, hosted the rally.

She said in a Facebook post that the quarantine was a “massive overreaction.”

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Health official frustrated with people looking for ways to "wiggle around" the restrictions of stay-at-home order
Shawnee County COVID-19 Restrictions Include Mandatory Masks