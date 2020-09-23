Johnson County Parents Protest Quarantine
Johnson County health officials are urging more than 100 people who had contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 at an elementary school in Overland Park to quarantine for 14 days, but some parents are objecting to the recommendation.
The county health department said the positive case involved a person at Timber Creek Elementary School in the Blue Valley district, but they did not say if a student or staff member was infected.
The department sent a letter Saturday to Blue Valley Superintendent Tonya Merrigan, urging affected individuals to abide by the quarantine.
The Kansas City Star reported that the county health director said that the 14-day quarantine is the appropriate action to contain the spread.
Several parents who want to return now to full-time, in-person classes protested at the school Sunday.
Christine White, a pediatrician who has frequently called for schools to reopen, hosted the rally.
She said in a Facebook post that the quarantine was a “massive overreaction.”