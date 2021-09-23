Johnson County School District High in COVID Cases

The only school district in Johnson County that doesn’t require masks for all students is reporting a higher COVID-19 infection rate among students than other districts in the county, health officials say.
The Johnson County health department sent a letter to the Spring Hill district encouraging the school to review its COVID-19 policies.
All other districts in the county require masks at all grade levels.
Spring Hill requires masks only for younger students, but also allows parents to sign exemption forms, the Kansas City Star reports.
Health department data shows that Johnson County schools are averaging a COVID-19 incidence rate of about 3 cases per 1,000 students since August 15th.
Spring Hill’s rate was more than 15 per 1,000 students this month, according to the data.
A district spokesman said that the district currently has no plans to change its COVID rules.