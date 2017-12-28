WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


20°F
Clear
Feels Like 13°
Winds ESE 5 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy31°
15°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Overcast38°

Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy13°
-1°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear10°
-7°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear12°

Johnson County to start using bike-sharing system

by on December 28, 2017 at 4:05 PM (4 hours ago)

Officials in an eastern Kansas county are embracing the concept of a bike-sharing system.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Mid-America Regional Council awarded transportation funding in 2014 to BikeWalkKC to expand bike-sharing into Johnson County.  The county hopes to begin installing its own system next spring under the BCycle banner.

Residents will be able to grab a rental bike from a nearby station and return it to either the same place or another spot closer to their destination.

BCycle already operates on the Missouri side of the Kansas City area, with more than 40 stations serving residents.  Johnson County hopes to place a total of 70 bikes in several parks and at the new Arts & Heritage Center.

County officials say bike-sharing can be a convenient and cheap transportation option.

Photo courtesy of MGN Online

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.