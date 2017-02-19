Johnson the Hero as Wildcats Nip Longhorns

DJ Johnson’s three-point play with 1.6 seconds to go gave the Kansas State Wildcats a much-needed win, a 64-61 triumph over the Texas Longhorns in Austin on Saturday.

With the score tied, Kamau Stokes missed his shot from the field, but as Johnson was being held underneath, the senior big man tipped the shot into the basket and drew the foul call in one motion. After initial confusion, the officials ruled that the basket counted. Johnson made his free throw to complete the and-one, and Texas’s half-court heave at the buzzer fell short.

Wesley Iwundu led the Wildcats (17-10, 6-8 Big 12) with 16 points in the winning effort. Barry Brown and Kamau Stokes had 15 and 14, respectively. The Wildcats shot 53 percent from the field and made eight of their 15 three pointers. Kendal Yancy paced the Longhorns (10-17, 4-10 Big 12) with 13 points.