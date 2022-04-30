The Kansas City Chiefs have now taken 5 defensive players in their six picks in the 2022 NFL draft, going to Division II in the fourth round to grab cornerback Joshua Williams from Fayetteville State.
Williams was the only Division II player who was invited to the Senior Bowl, reaching that all-star game fresh off a senior season in which he made 31 tackles, defended nine passes and recorded three interceptions, including a pick-six.
Athletically, he fits the tendency the Chiefs have been following all draft long. His Relative Athletic Score of 9.43 is in the same range as every other defensive pick general manager Brett Veach has made this year (second-round pick Bryan Cook didn’t test at the combine due to injury).
Joshua Williams was drafted with pick 135 of round 4 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.43 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 115 out of 2001 CB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/vWE7vdex5y #RAS #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/SAmWaSfuuz
— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2022
In terms of his prospects at the next level, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared him to current Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams, and also complimented his size and recovery skills. Zierlein also wrote: “Traits-based cornerbacks from smaller schools can be very hit or miss, but Williams’ instincts and body control shine a more favorable light on his potential to become a future CB2/3.”
Kansas City has made a concerted effort this year to address its thin cornerbacks group, adding Williams to a draft that already included Washington’s Trent McDuffie in the first round. The Chiefs are still scheduled to make five more picks om Day 3 of the draft, with the next one being No. 158 overall in the fifth round.