      Weather Alert

Defense-heavy 2022 NFL draft continues for Kansas City Chiefs in 4th round with cornerback Joshua Williams

Apr 30, 2022 @ 1:02pm
Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have now taken 5 defensive players in their six picks in the 2022 NFL draft, going to Division II in the fourth round to grab cornerback Joshua Williams from Fayetteville State.

Williams was the only Division II player who was invited to the Senior Bowl, reaching that all-star game fresh off a senior season in which he made 31 tackles, defended nine passes and recorded three interceptions, including a pick-six.

Athletically, he fits the tendency the Chiefs have been following all draft long. His Relative Athletic Score of 9.43 is in the same range as every other defensive pick general manager Brett Veach has made this year (second-round pick Bryan Cook didn’t test at the combine due to injury).

In terms of his prospects at the next level, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared him to current Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams, and also complimented his size and recovery skills. Zierlein also wrote: “Traits-based cornerbacks from smaller schools can be very hit or miss, but Williams’ instincts and body control shine a more favorable light on his potential to become a future CB2/3.”

Kansas City has made a concerted effort this year to address its thin cornerbacks group, adding Williams to a draft that already included Washington’s Trent McDuffie in the first round. The Chiefs are still scheduled to make five more picks om Day 3 of the draft, with the next one being No. 158 overall in the fifth round.

You May Also Like
U.S. Supreme Court Rules Against Kansas Law
Wrongful Conviction Suit Filed In Douglas County
Wichita Police Receive Tough Report From The City
Mistrial in Former Leavenworth Officer Case
State Gets Tobacco Money
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On