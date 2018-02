The Journey for Sight 5K & 10K is once again at the Combat Air Museum this year! This event raises money for the Lions Club to provide eyeglasses to those in the Topeka community for those that can’t afford them. On average, local Lions Clubs receive 12 requests per month for eyeglasses, and events like the Journey for Sight help with those requests.

This course is certified flat by US Track & Field.

