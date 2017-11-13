WIBW News Now!

Judge delays hearing in Kansas prison recording case

by on November 13, 2017 at 9:49 AM (54 mins ago)

The hearing dealing with a court-appointed official’s findings in the investigation of recording of attorney-client meetings at a federal prison in Kansas has been delayed until early next year.

U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson has rescheduled this month’s hearing to Jan. 18 at the government’s request.

Justice Department attorney Steven Clymer requested a change because of a scheduling conflict with the previously planned Nov. 28 hearing at the federal courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas.

A special master is looking into the government’s collection and use of conversations recorded at the Leavenworth Detention Center between attorneys and
their clients.

The special master recently informed Robinson that the government has stopped cooperating with the investigation.

