Judge denies police records release in 1988 teen disappearance

A Kansas judge has denied a request to release police records in the nearly 30-year-old disappearance of a Kansas teen.

Alberta Leach says she and her husband, Harold Leach, are “devastated” and considering an appeal. The Kansas City Star reports that their son, Randy Leach, was 17 when he vanished in the spring of 1988. Their lawsuit alleged that authorities violated the Kansas Open Records Act by refusing to release some of the older records, but Leavenworth County District Judge David King ruled that the records “contain no information” that would “promote the public interest.”

Major Jim Sherley, the sheriff’s office undersheriff, commended the decision, which was released Sunday. Sherley says it will enhance the likelihood that the case is one day solved by protecting the identities of confidential witnesses.