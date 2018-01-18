WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


39°F
Clear
Feels Like 33°
Winds SSW 8 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy43°
25°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear50°
31°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Overcast50°
38°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Overcast57°
31°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy38°
24°

Judge denies request to boost number of Trump voters in jury

by on January 18, 2018 at 4:15 PM

A judge says three Kansas men accused of plotting to bomb apartments housing Somali refugees have no legal basis to request that prospective jurors come from counties where more residents voted for President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren issued the decision Wednesday.

The men are accused of targeting an apartment complex in Garden City.  They’re being tried at the closest federal courthouse about 220 miles away in Wichita, where trials pull prospective jurors from surrounding, more urban counties.

The men argue the practice is discriminatory because it excludes western Kansas counties with more rural and conservative residents.  The judge ruled that those demographic differences aren’t legally recognizable.

Prosecutors argued defense attorneys were trying to pick a jury pool based on ideology.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.