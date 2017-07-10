Judge Dominates Home Run Derby, Moose Loses Round One

Aaron Judge hit the glass behind left field that supports the retractable roof at Marlins Park. He drove balls over the Red Grooms home run sculpture in left-center, over the batter’s eye in center and — unusually for a Home Run Derby, to the opposite field, too.

He even hit the roof.

The larger-than-life New York Yankees slugger dominated the All-Star Home Run Derby in the same manner he has smashed his way through his rookie season, beating Minnesota’s Miguel Sano 11-10 with two minutes to spare in the final on Monday night.

Five years ago, Judge won the college home run derby in Omaha, Nebraska. This time, he outslugged some of baseball’s top stars, including local favorites Giancarlo Stanton and Justin Bour of the Miami Marlins.

Judge, 6-foot-7 and 282 pounds, hit 47 home runs in the derby that totaled 3.9 miles. His longest drive of the night went 513 feet, and he topped 500 four times.

Judge had no trouble hitting the roof, thought to be previously untouched by batted ball. That drive didn’t count.

Hitting second each time, Judge knocked out Bour 23-22 in the first round and beat Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger 13-12 in the second. Then, with lightning visible behind the huge glass door, he hit a 458-foot drive above the batter’s eye for the title.

Royals Mike Moustaks lost in the first round to Miguel Sano. Moustaks hit 10 home runs to Sano’s 11 and was ousted by one. Moustakas had 10 home runs with 40 seconds left but couldn’t get one more to tie Sano and force a tiebreaker.