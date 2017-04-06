WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


58°F
Scattered Clouds
Feels Like 58°
Winds NW 16 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear60°
33°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear65°
50°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear77°
64°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy78°
54°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy64°
41°

Judge lets attorneys withdraw from Kansas bomb plot case

by on April 6, 2017 at 6:31 AM (7 hours ago)

A federal judge says he is reluctantly granting the request from defense attorneys to withdraw from the case of a Kansas man accused of plotting to bomb an apartment complex filled with Somali immigrants.

U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren said Wednesday new court-appointed counsel would be selected for Patrick Stein while he continues efforts to hire his own private attorney.

Stein and co-defendants Gavin Wright and Curtis Allen are accused of conspiring to detonate truck bombs at an apartment complex where Somali immigrants live in Garden City, Kansas.

Stein told the judge his court-appointed attorneys have limited criminal experience to handle a case of this magnitude when the rest of his life is on the line.

He says lawyers quoted him prices between $100,000 and $1 million to represent him.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.