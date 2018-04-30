WIBW News Now!

Judge postpones trial for suspect in 5 shooting deaths

April 30, 2018

The trial for a man accused of killing four people in Kansas and one in Missouri has been postponed because his attorney has withdrawn from the case.

Pablo Serrano-Vitorino was scheduled to go to trial in October.  He faces the death penalty in the March 2016 deaths of four men in Kansas City, Kansas, and a Montgomery County, Missouri, man.

KRCG-TV reports Serrano-Vitorino’s public defender asked to withdraw from the case because he underwent heart surgery in April and will retire from the public defender’s system on June 1st.  Court documents on Monday showed St. Louis Circuit Judge Steven Ohmer agreed to the postponement.  Public defender Donald Catlett told the court another attorney will be identified as soon as a replacement is hired.

A counsel status hearing is scheduled for Friday

