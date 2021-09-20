Judge Rules Against New Voting Law Lawsuit

A Kansas judge is allowing the state to keep enforcing a new election law and is expressing strong doubts about arguments that it hinders efforts to register and educate voters.
Shawnee County District Judge Teresa Watson denied four groups’ request to temporarily block the law, concluding that they are unlikely to prevail in their lawsuit to have it struck down.
The groups are challenging a provision making impersonating an election official a felony.
The groups said the law was written so that their routine activities could be interpreted as impersonating election officials.
The judge said the groups themselves said they emphasize to others that they are not election officials.
Watson also said someone has to “knowingly” impersonate an official to break the law.
The judge said the groups “downplay” that fact “to the point of ignoring it.”
A separate federal lawsuit is challenging another section of the law that bars out-of-state groups from mailing advance ballots to voters.