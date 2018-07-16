WIBW News Now!

Judge rules Kansas woman who decapitated ex-boyfriend’s mother competent for trial

by on July 16, 2018 at 4:06 PM (1 hour ago)

A judge has ruled a Kansas woman accused of decapitating her ex-boyfriend’s mother is competent for trial.

Rachael Hilyard is charged with first-degree murder in the April 2017 death of 63-year-old Micki Davis, the mother of Hilyard’s ex-boyfriend.

KAKE-TV reports that earlier this year Hilyard had been found not competent and returned to Larned State Hospital pending Monday’s reevaluation in Sedgwick County District Court.

Prosecutors say Davis was attacked when she went with her 9-year-old grandson to collect some belongings from a home. The boy was able to run away and call 911.

Davis’ decapitated body was found in the garage and her head was in the kitchen sink.

