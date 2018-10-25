Judge rules videotape of Kobach deposition won’t be released

A federal judge says a videotaped deposition of Secretary of State Kris Kobach won’t be released to the public.

The Kansas City Star reports Judge Julie Robinson’s ruling on Thursday prevents the American Civil Liberties Union from releasing the tape. The deposition includes details about Kobach’s private talks with President Donald Trump and members of Congress. A transcript of the video is public.

Robinson said the public’s interest was served when the deposition was viewed at a federal trial earlier this year and when the transcript was unsealed. An attorney in Kobach’s office argued the videotape could be used for attack ads in Kobach’s campaign for governor.

An ACLU attorney suggested Kobach didn’t want the videotape released because it detailed efforts to make it more difficult for citizens to vote.