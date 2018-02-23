WIBW News Now!

Judge rules woman competent for killing of Wichita woman and kidnapping baby

February 23, 2018

A judge has ruled that a 35-year-old woman is competent to stand trial in the death of a Wichita woman and the kidnapping of the woman’s newborn child.

A judge on Thursday ordered that 35-year-old Yesenia Sesmas stand trial on March 26th on charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated interference with parental custody and other counts.

Prosecutors allege Sesmas fatally shot 27-year-old Laura Abarca of Wichita in November 2017 and abducted Abarca’s 6-day-old daughter.  She and the baby were found two days after the abduction in Texas.  The child was returned to relatives in Wichita.

The Texas woman allegedly drove from Dallas to Wichita to meet Abarca, who she met years ago while working at a Wichita restaurant.

