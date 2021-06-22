Judge Says Evictions Can Start

A Kansas judge is beginning to evict tenants who are behind on rent in advance of the expiration of a federal moratorium.
Johnson County Magistrate Judge Daniel Vokins said during a Zoom eviction hearing that he doesn’t think the moratorium, which was issued last year by the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and expires at the end of the month, is enforceable.
Vokins noted in moving forward on evictions that a federal judge last month found the CDC exceeded its authority when it imposed the moratorium last year.
He said the ruling means that “any current or future moratorium order issued by the CDC is not valid.”
Kansas also had its own eviction moratorium, but it expired at the end of last month.
Vokins encouraged renters and landlords to work together to obtain emergency rental funds but said he would only pause court proceedings if both sides agreed to the delay.