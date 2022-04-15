Judge Upholds New Election Law

A judge has dismissed a legal challenge by voting rights advocates to two provisions of a state election law enacted last year.
Four voting rights groups argued in a lawsuit filed last June that the law will make it more difficult for several groups to vote.
Shawnee County District Judge Teresa Watson dismissed the groups’ challenges to a provision that restricts people from delivering ballots for other voters, and another provision that requires election officials to match the signature on an advanced ballot to the one on record.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reported that Watson ruled any restrictions on voting access were outweighed by the state’s interest in preventing voter fraud.
The voting rights groups are currently appealing an earlier decision by Watson that allowed the state to enforce the law.
Attorney General Derek Schmidt praised Watson’s ruling, and said his office will continue to defend the voting rights law.