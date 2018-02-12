WIBW News Now!

Judge weighs man’s claim that shooting was self-defense

by on February 12, 2018 at 2:34 PM (2 hours ago)

A judge is weighing a man’s claim that that a deadly Lawrence shooting was self-defense.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the preliminary hearing for Steven Drake III ended Friday with a judge taking the case under advisement.  Drake is charged with first-degree murder charge in the killing of Bryce Holladay.

The shooting happened in September after Holladay began rummaging through items in a home where Drake was living with roommates.  Holladay is accused of throwing punches as several people tried to push him out.

Drake told police he gave Holladay “fair warning.”  At the time, Holladay was awaiting trial in an unrelated auto burglary and theft case.

Prosecutors argue that deadly force wasn’t reasonable because no one was at risk of great bodily harm or death.  Drake knew Holladay.

