Junction City high school student hit while crossing the street

A high school student in Junction City was struck by a car Monday afternoon while crossing the street.

Lt. Trish Giordano says the teenage girl was hit just before 3 p.m. in a crosswalk at the intersection of 5th and Eisenhower.

The victim was taken to Geary Community Hospital and treated for minor injuries. She has since been released from the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the girl was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Giordano says the girl is a member of the Junction City High School Cross Country team.

The accident happened four blocks south of the high school.

No names have been released.