Junction City Man Arrested After Hospital Treatment

A man shot by officers last month in Junction City has now been arrested.
Thirty-six-year old Carlton Solton Junior was arrested after he was discharged from Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.
Solton was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, and for criminal use of weapons.
Following the arrest Solton was transported to the Geary County Detention Center.
On May 21st, officers were called to a Junction City home by a woman who reported that a man was outside her house waving a gun, and threatening her and another woman.
Officers heard gunshots, and saw the man pointing a gun at them.
An officer fired at the man, hitting Solton several times.
Once the investigation concludes, case findings will be submitted to the Geary County Attorney for review.