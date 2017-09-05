Junction City man arrested for firing shots into neighbor’s home, resisting arrest

Police in Junction City arrested a man over Labor Day weekend for firing at least one shot into an occupied home during a domestic incident.

In a news release, Lt. Trish Giordano says officers were called around 10:30 p.m. Friday to an armed disturbance in the 500 block of W 3rd Street. The caller reported a man had fired a gun inside the home.

As officers were arriving in the area, the suspect shot the firearm from inside the house, striking an occupied home across the street.

Giordano says a family member was able to disarm the suspect as officers approached the home.

The suspect, 21-year-old Shannon Michael Smelley Jr., of Junction City, was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Smelley was booked for domestic damage to property, domestic aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, criminal threat, battery on a law enforcement officer, shooting at an occupied dwelling and felony interference of a law enforcement officer.

He is being held at the Geary County Jail on $100,000 bond.