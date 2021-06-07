Junction City Man Arrested For Sexual Exploitation of a Child

A Junction City man has been arrested for sexual exploitation of a child after nude photographs of minors were found on his cell phone.
Riley County police arrested 31-year-old Junction City resident Aaron Zachry, The Manhattan Mercury reported.
He’s jailed on a $60,000 bond.
An attorney for Zachry wasn’t listed on court records.
Police told the newspaper that they arrested Zachry after they got a call about an unwanted person accused of suspicious activity Friday at a Manhattan pool.
Police found nude photos of children on Zachry’s phone.
He was arrested on an offense of sexual exploitation of a child; possessing media of a child under 18.
Zachry worked as a paraprofessional at Manhattan’s Northview Elementary school from 2018 through the end of this school year, the district told the newspaper.
The school district said it will cooperate with the police investigation.