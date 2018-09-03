Junction City man arrested in shooting that killed one, injured another Friday

A 21-year-old was arrested for killing a man, and injuring another in a shooting in Junction City Friday.

Fontelle N. Jolly has been arrested for murder for the death of 29-year-old Felix Snipes, attempted murder for the shooting of 25-year-old Cartavius King and aggravated battery.

Snipes and King were found shot by police just before 4:30 Friday afternoon in the 2300 block of Wildcat Lane in Junction City. An autopsy has been scheduled for Snipes.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to please call the Investigations Division of Junction City police at 785-762-5912.