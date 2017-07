An early Sunday morning crash at the west end of the causeway at Milford Lake claimed the life of a Junction City man.

Twenty-nine year old James R Jenkins of Junction City was driving a 2006 Chevy Impala eastbound on K82 just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Jenkins drove off the north edge of the roadway and rolled down the embankment. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.