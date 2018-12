Junction City police are investigating a Christmas Day homicide and have made an arrest.

About 9:30 a.m. Christmas morning officers were sent to 948 Grant Avenue #154 in reference to a woman who had died.

Thirty-one-year-old Jenna Schafer was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 33-year-old Dion Green was arrested on First Degree Murder charges in connection with Schafer’s death.

If you know more about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (785) 762-8477.