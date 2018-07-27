UPDATE: Junction City police investigating Friday morning shooting

A suspect shot himself during a foot pursuit by Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies in Junction City Friday morning.

Just before 10:45, a deputy encountered a silver 2006 Chevy Malibu.

When the deputy stopped to talk to the occupants, one of them fled the car holding a handgun. Deputies gave chase and the suspect shot himself in the chest. Law enforcement did not fire any weapons. The suspect is fighting for their life at a local hospital.

The suspect’s name is being withheld at this time. The vehicle of interest has been located and all streets have reopened.