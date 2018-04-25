WIBW News Now!

Junction City shooting suspect caught in Wyoming

April 25, 2018

Another of the suspects in a March Junction City shooting is in custody.

According to a post earlier this week on the Junction City Police Department’s Facebook page, 24-year-old Cody Breeden was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Fremont County, Wyoming on Monday.

Nineteen-year-old Trenton Penn of Minneapolis was shot March 29 at a Junction City motel. Police are still searching for 28-year-old Jeremy Breeden in connection with that case.

In March, police arrested 19-year-old Morgan Fabre of Manhattan on requested charges of conspiracy to commit pre-meditated first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and criminal threat.

Anyone with information on Jeremy Breeden’s location is encouraged to call Junction City police.