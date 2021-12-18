Junction City Water: Saturday Update

From the Junction City Manager:
Water continues to enter the system.
The tank at Spruce Street is slowly filling.
Progress has slowed down some as I’m sure people are getting up and using water.
We’re trying to meet this morning to make decisions on how to get water to the high side.
Electric transformers arrived at about one this morning and they’re working to get more of the plant electric up which is going to help in plant operation.
A lot of people have put in some long hours and we’re making sure they stay safe and thinking clearly.
Since the HVAC system is in the basement, it was flooded.
So they’re discussing options to keep chlorine room warm enough and also chemical feed room.
We will continue to be under a boil order and it may be a 2 or 3 day period until it is lifted.