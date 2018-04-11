Junction City woman whose boyfriend overdosed sentenced

A Junction City woman whose boyfriend died of a drug overdose has been sentenced for drug distribution.

The Salina Journal reports 27-year-old Racheal Moody was sentenced Monday to nearly two years in prison. Prosecutors say she supplied the methadone that her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christopher Allen, overdosed on in October 2015.

She was sentenced for interference with law enforcement and distribution of methadone.

Moody originally was charged with distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm or death but pleaded to lesser charges in February.