WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


81°F
Clear
Feels Like 81°
Winds SSW 18 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy83°
53°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear80°
65°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of a Thunderstorm75°
36°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy40°
25°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy44°
22°

Junction City woman whose boyfriend overdosed sentenced

by on April 11, 2018 at 5:00 PM (2 hours ago)

A Junction City woman whose boyfriend died of a drug overdose has been sentenced for drug distribution.

The Salina Journal reports 27-year-old Racheal Moody was sentenced Monday to nearly two years in prison. Prosecutors say she supplied the methadone that her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christopher Allen, overdosed on in October 2015.

She was sentenced for interference with law enforcement and distribution of methadone.

Moody originally was charged with distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm or death but pleaded to lesser charges in February.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.