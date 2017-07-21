WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


97°F
Clear
Feels Like 108°
Winds South 15 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear101°
80°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy102°
75°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy94°
71°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm91°
70°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm90°
72°
WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Excessive Heat Warning until 8:00pm on July 22, 2017

June 2017 Kansas Labor Report released

by on July 21, 2017 at 10:37 AM (3 hours ago)

Preliminary estimates reported by the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) and Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.7 percent in June. This was unchanged from May and down from 4.2 percent in June 2016.

“The June report shows that private sector job gains in goods-producing industries were offset by seasonally adjusted losses in service-providing industries,” said Labor Economist, Emilie Doerksen. “However, other measures of labor demand have improved since June 2016 for service-providing industries, with average weekly hours worked increasing by 0.9 percent and average hourly earnings increasing 3.1 percent.”

Seasonally adjusted job estimates indicate total Kansas nonfarm jobs decreased by 3,500 from May. Private sector jobs, a subset of total nonfarm jobs, decreased by 3,400 from the previous month.

Since June 2016, Kansas lost 4,000 seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs and 4,000 private sector jobs.