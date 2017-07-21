June 2017 Kansas Labor Report released

Preliminary estimates reported by the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) and Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.7 percent in June. This was unchanged from May and down from 4.2 percent in June 2016.

“The June report shows that private sector job gains in goods-producing industries were offset by seasonally adjusted losses in service-providing industries,” said Labor Economist, Emilie Doerksen. “However, other measures of labor demand have improved since June 2016 for service-providing industries, with average weekly hours worked increasing by 0.9 percent and average hourly earnings increasing 3.1 percent.”

Seasonally adjusted job estimates indicate total Kansas nonfarm jobs decreased by 3,500 from May. Private sector jobs, a subset of total nonfarm jobs, decreased by 3,400 from the previous month.

Since June 2016, Kansas lost 4,000 seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs and 4,000 private sector jobs.