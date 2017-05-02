Junior Blues Tab Kevin Muff to be Next Boys Basketball Coach

Kevin Muff has been selected to lead the WRHS Boys’ Basketball Program. Muff is a Kansas State University graduate with a BS in Education and was a member of the men’s basketball program while at KSU. He also holds a Masters Degree in Education from Pittsburg State University where he was the head men’s basketball coach for the past seven seasons. In the application process, Coach Muff stated that… “I have a passion for working with young people in an educational setting and being a person of influence in their lives.” One of his goals is to develop relationships among stakeholders that goes beyond basketball.

Announcing his appointment to the position WRHS Athletic and Activities Director, Penny Lane, said that, “We are very pleased to have a coach with Kevin’s wealth of experience and knowledge joining the Junior Blue family. We have total confidence in Coach Muff, his ability to continue the tradition of excellence at Washburn Rural, and to provide the vision and leadership for this outstanding program.” Muff will assume his new coaching duties this summer and will teach in the Washburn Rural High School Social Science Department at the start of the 2017-18 school year.

WIBW’s Dan Lucero spoke with Kevin Muff about taking the Washburn Rural coaching position.

Kevin Muff new WR Boys BB coach 5-2-17