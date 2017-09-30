WIBW News Now!

Junis and Bonifacio Lead Royals in Win

by on September 30, 2017 at 10:22 PM (1 hour ago)

Jorge Bonifacio hit a three-run homer with two outs in the sixth inning to help the Kansas City Royals to a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

Bonifacio’s homer, his 17th, came off Archie Bradley (3-3) with Paulo Orlando and Ramon Torres aboard.

Right-hander Jake Junis (9-3) allowed two runs on five hits, including A.J. Pollock’s home run in the sixth, to pick up the win. Junis’ nine victories are tied for the American League lead for rookies.

David Peralta’s fifth-inning double scored Rey Fuentes, who walked and stole second, with the first Diamondbacks’ run.

Arizona right-hander Taijuan Walker was pulled after five innings in his final start before the postseason. He allowed three hits and one run, while striking out six and walking one.

Mike Moustakas grounded into a double play in the fourth, scoring Lorenzo Cain, for the only run Walker would allow.

Daniel Descalso’s run-producing triple in the eighth off Joakim Soria cut the Royals’ advantage to one run.

Mike Minor worked around a leadoff double in the ninth to collect his sixth save in eight chances.

Zack Godley, who had a 3.40 ERA in 25 starts, made his first relief appearance of the year, pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt went 0 for 3 and finished September with a .175 batting average (14 for 80) to drop his average to .299.

