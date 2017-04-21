Jurors acquit man in northeast Kansas sexual assault case

Jurors have acquitted a northeast Kansas man of charges that he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in a rural cemetery.

The Jackson County jury on Thursday found 22-year-old Jacob Ewing not guilty of charges of aggravated indecent liberties and aggravated criminal sodomy with a child under 14 years old.

Ewing still faces trials on charges alleging that he sexually assaulted five women. Ewing has entered not guilty pleas in those cases.

During the trial that ended Thursday, the teenager testified that Ewing sodomized her in 2014 while she pleaded for him to stop.

A defense witness testified that the girl later bragged about the experience.